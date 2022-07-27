StockNews.com Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Sell

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 695,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.