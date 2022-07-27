StockNews.com Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.56. The company had a trading volume of 455,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

