StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 33,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,273,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.
StoneCo Trading Up 6.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
