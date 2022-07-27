StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 33,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,273,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.