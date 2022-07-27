Stratos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,869.00 (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratos has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $689,869.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratos has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001898 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Stratos
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
