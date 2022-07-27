Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-$9.50 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $239.90.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

