S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,404.51

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,404.51 ($28.97) and traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($24.70). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,090 ($25.18), with a volume of 2,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.05) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

S&U Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £248.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,402.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a current ratio of 36.94.

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.19), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,231.33). Also, insider Graham Coombs purchased 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($23,953.73).

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

