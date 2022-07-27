Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 678,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

INN stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.