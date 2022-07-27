Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,380 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.98. The stock had a trading volume of 209,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

