Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

