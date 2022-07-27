Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 126,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 902,695 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 269,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 7,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,774. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

