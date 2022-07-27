Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.80. 9,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,005. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

