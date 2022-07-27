Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 20,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,256. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

