Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 122,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,059. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

