Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 50,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,043. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

