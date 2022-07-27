Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 284,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 874,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 177,758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.