Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 244,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 115,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 244,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,780. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.