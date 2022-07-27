Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

