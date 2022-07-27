SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 82.7% in July

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Up 2.9 %

SunHydrogen stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,781,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,355. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

