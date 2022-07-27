Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Sunoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

