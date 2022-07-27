Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 5,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,807. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

