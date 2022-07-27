SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and $12.62 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002243 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000400 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

