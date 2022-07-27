suterusu (SUTER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $419,163.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $419,163.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.27 or 1.00001462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.