Swarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $764.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $562,296.16 and approximately $764.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

