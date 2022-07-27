Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.69

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.69 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.96 ($0.36). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 27.48 ($0.33), with a volume of 521,630 shares.

Synairgen Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £55.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

