SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0107 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $412.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00204523 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00559120 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,403,259 coins and its circulating supply is 117,857,067 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

