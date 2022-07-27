Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $291,961.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.08 or 1.00014983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00127149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 570,948,072 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.