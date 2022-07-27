Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,100 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. 22,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,993. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

