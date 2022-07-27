Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 95,740 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 3.3% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 40,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,551. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.48, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

