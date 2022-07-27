Taika Capital LP Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Taika Capital LP lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 11,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

