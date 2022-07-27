Taika Capital LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $59,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,052. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

