Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Jabil comprises about 1.8% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity

Jabil Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

