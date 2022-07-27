Taika Capital LP Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Signet Jewelers accounts for about 2.1% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 5,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

