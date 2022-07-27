Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.38

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1958152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.