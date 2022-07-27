Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 6.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. 11,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 561,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 154,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

