TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in TC Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after acquiring an additional 163,569 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,650,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

