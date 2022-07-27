TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Down 3%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 2,223,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,703,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

TD Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. TD had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

About TD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLG Get Rating ) by 1,346.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of TD worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

