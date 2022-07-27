TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

