TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of TechPrecision stock remained flat at $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

