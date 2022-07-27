TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TechPrecision Stock Performance
Shares of TechPrecision stock remained flat at $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
TechPrecision Company Profile
