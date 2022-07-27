Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 5,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

