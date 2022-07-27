Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.45 to $17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.20 to $4.35 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $400.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $505.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,569,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.