Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($433.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.66. 8,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.