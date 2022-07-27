TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of TU opened at $22.41 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in TELUS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

