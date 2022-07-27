Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 222,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,502. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

