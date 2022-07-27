Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Down 0.5 %

TVE stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

