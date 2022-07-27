Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $304,064.21 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $304,064.21 and $829.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,382.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00553501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00255255 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014834 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.