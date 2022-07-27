Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 13,744,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606,537. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.