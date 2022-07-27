Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.80.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

