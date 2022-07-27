Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. 5,837,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 878.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

