Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,825.00

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,825.00 and last traded at $1,825.00, with a volume of 998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,773.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,578.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.73.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.