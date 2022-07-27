The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.2 %

NTB traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,133. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

